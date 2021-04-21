Chad junta allows slain leader’s cabinet to continue working

Chad military

The late former Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno who died on April 20, 2021 from injuries sustained while commanding his army in fighting against rebels. Chad’s Transitional Military Council has allowed ministers in the government of the slain leader to continue working.

Photo credit: Pascal Guyot | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

Chad’s Transitional Military Council is backing down and is reviewing the measures it took just a day ago by allowing ministers in the government of slain leader Idriss Deby to continue working.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Chadian junta reinstates Deby’s cabinet

  2. High Court stops JSC from discussing CJ choice

  3. Kenya records 1,441 new Covid recoveries

  4. Ford-K 'rebels' extend olive branch to Wetang’ula

  5. Kagwe: Kenya to buy Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson jabs

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.