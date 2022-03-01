Burkina Faso junta chief orders three-year transition before elections

Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba

This grab of a handout video released by Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina" on January 27, 2022 shows the leader of Burkina Faso's new military junta Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba speaking during a televised address, three days after the overthrow of Burkina Faso's president.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  AFP

Burkina Faso's junta chief on Tuesday signed a charter setting a three-year transition period before the country holds elections, an AFP journalist said, just over a month after he led a coup to overthrow the country's elected leader.

