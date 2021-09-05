Bubonic plague kills 44 children in DRC’s Ituri province

Bubonic plague

Children at an orphanage in DRC. At least 44 children have died in Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, UNICEF said on September 3, 2021.

Photo credit: File | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

Kinshasa

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.