Bobi Wine explains aborted trip to USA

Kampala,

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, popularly known as musician Bobi Wine, was on Thursday morning blocked from proceeding to the United States for failure to meet Covid-19-related requirements.

Bobi Wine, president of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, was scheduled to attend the Uganda Action Day and Convention in the United States, and was already en route when he was told he could not journey on.

On Friday, he told the media at his party offices in Kamwokya, Kampala, that indeed his trip to United States had aborted.

“I was told that the USA has a policy that if you have been to South Africa, you have to spend 14 days [at home] before you can proceed to USA. That’s why I returned. After 14 days, I will go there. Meanwhile, I will follow the planned activities from here in Uganda - virtually,” he said.

“When I got to Doha in Qatar, it was noted that I had been to South Africa less than two weeks [before]. Apparently, there are still coronavirus-related restrictions for anyone who has been to South Africa (and a host of other countries)," the politician added.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t detect this earlier. Officials at Entebbe were also unaware of this restriction so they did not advise about it. It is on that account that I had to cancel my travel to USA and return to Uganda this morning."

Other NUP leaders, including MP Francis Zaake and Chairman Nyanzi, will represent Bobi Wine at the meet.

“I apologise for any inconveniences this may cause to all those who anticipated my physical presence at the convention and other events. In the coming weeks, I will definitely be able to come for various interactions and events,” he said.