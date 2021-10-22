Benin MPs vote to legalise abortion

New law allows women in Benin to terminate pregnancy within the first three months. 

What you need to know:

  • Previously, abortion was authorised if pursing the pregnancy "threatened the life of the mother", was "the result of a rape or incest" or when "the unborn child has a particularly severe affection".

Parliamentarians in Benin have voted to legalise abortion in the West African country, where it was already authorised under restricted conditions.

