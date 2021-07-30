Babu wa Loliondo, Tanzanian self-declared miracle healer, dies

Babu wa Loliondo

Reitred Tanzanian priest Ambilikile Mwasapile, popularly known as Babu wa Loliondo.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Thomas Matiko

Tanzania’s retired Lutheran priest Ambilikile Mwasapile, who became an overnight sensation in late 2010 by administering a concoction he claimed could cure any chronic disease, is dead.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.