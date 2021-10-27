AU suspends Sudan after coup as African activists criticise junta

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Sudan's top army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan holds a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum on October 26, 2021.


Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

The African Union (AU) on Wednesday suspended troubled Sudan after the military forcibly took power and dissolved the transitional government.

