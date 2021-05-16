Angola government deports Brazilian pastors

Angolan authorities have begun deporting pastors from Brazil Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG).

UCKG is one of Brazil's biggest churches and has representation in more than 130 countries.

Its head, Edir Macedo, is believed to be one of the richest pastors in the world.

Angolan prosecutors charged the church with tax fraud and other fiscal crimes but the UCKG leadership denied the allegations.

In 2019, about 300 Angolan UCKG bishops broke away from the Brazilian leadership, accusing it of mismanagement.

Nine Pastors were deported Thursday while more than 100 are expected to be deported this week.

Ms Ivone Teixeira, spokesperson of the Brazilin wing, said 112 Brazilian members of the UCKG, among them pastors, bishops, wives and staff are set to leave Angola.

She said the people have been divided into 10 groups for gradual trips back to Brazil.