Algeria detains leading opposition figure Karim Tabbou

Karim Tabbou

Karim Tabbou, one of the most prominent figure of "Hirak", is greeted upon his release from prison outside the Kolea Prison near the city of Tipasa, west of the capital Algiers on July 2, 2020. 

Photo credit: Ryad Kramdi | AFP

By  AFP

Opposition activist Karim Tabbou, a key figure in the vast protest movement that led to the resignation of longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika, was detained late on Wednesday, according to his lawyer.

