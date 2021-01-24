Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases near 3.4m: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,393,591 as of Saturday evening, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the agency's data, the death toll from the pandemic in Africa stood at 83,901 as of Saturday evening.

A total of 2,854,275 people infected with Covid-19 have recovered across the continent so far, Africa CDC added.

The southern Africa region is hardest-hit in terms of the number of confirmed cases, followed by the northern Africa region, according to the agency.

The most affected countries in the continent include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia, data showed.

South Africa is also the most affected in terms of Covid-19-related deaths, with 40,076 fatalities so far.