19 Nigerian troops dead after jihadists ambush military convoy

  • ISWAP issued a statement, claiming responsibility for the ambush.

Islamic State-aligned jihadists ambushed a Nigerian military convoy, killing 15 soldiers and four militia fighters in the northeastern state of Borno, security sources said Saturday.

