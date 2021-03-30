15 die as boat carrying wedding guests capsizes in Guinea

The group had been travelling to a wedding on an island near Kanfarande when their boat capsized.

At least 15 wedding guests have died in the West African state of Guinea after an overcrowded dugout canoe sank off the north coast, local officials said on Monday.

