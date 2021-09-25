10 killed, nine injured in Mogadishu suicide bombing

Mogadishu bomb

Security officers patrol on the site of a car-bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, on September 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: Stringer | AFP
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif  &  Xinhua

Mogadishu,

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.