WHO unveils action plan to prevent sex abuse after DR Congo scandal

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Photo credit: Laurent Gillieron | AFP

By  AFP

The World Health Organization on Friday unveiled part of its zero tolerance plan to prevent sexual abuse and exploitation in crisis zones, following pressure from member states.

