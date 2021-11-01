SA municipal elections off to 'good start'

South Africa voters

Voters queue to vote at a school being used as a polling station in the middle-class suburb of Claremont, near Cape Town, on November 1, 2021, during South Africa's local elections.


Photo credit: Rodger Bosch | AFP

By  Chris Erasmus

South Africans in their millions voted today for over 8,000 municipal posts in towns and cities across the country in a poll that may reshape the local governance political landscape.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.