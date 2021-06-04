'It was a war': Ethnic killings cloud Ethiopia's election buildup

Ethiopia violence

Internally displaced people socialise at the temporary shelter where they live, in Debre Berhan, Ethiopia, on May 14, 2021. -More than 100 civilians died in a recent flare-up of violence in the town of Ataye that also saw the assailants torch more than 1,500 buildings.

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

The destruction continues a pattern of unrest that has blighted the tenure of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, and now threatens to disrupt elections in which he'll seek a new term.

As gunfire crackled outside, Genet Webea huddled with her husband and seven-year-old daughter, praying they would be spared in the latest bout of ethnic strife to rock central Ethiopia.

