Over 90 per cent in Ethiopia's Tigray need emergency food aid: UN

Women mourn victims of a massacre allegedly perpetrated by Eritrean soldiers in Tigray last February. 

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  AFP

More than 90 per cent of people in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region need emergency food aid, the United Nations said Tuesday, as it appealed for over $200 million to scale up its response.

