Ethiopia threatens to deploy after rebel advances

Ethiopian soldiers rest in front of the entrance to the 5th Battalion of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Army in Dansha, Ethiopia, on November 25, 2020. 

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  AFP

Ethiopia warned Friday it could deploy its "entire defensive capability" after advances by Tigrayan rebels into neighbouring regions.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.