Tigray rebels seize Unesco site of Lalibela in Ethiopia's Amhara region

Lalibela

 Ethiopia, Amhara Region, Lalibela, Sunday mass at Bet Giorgis monolithic Church, dedicated to St George, patron saint of Ethiopia, listed as World Heritage by UNESCO.

Photo credit: Guiziou Franck | AFP

By  AFP

Rebels from Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region on Thursday seized Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the neighbouring Amhara region famed for its 12th-century rock-hewn churches, residents told AFP.

