Attack on Ethiopia refugee camp kills 5, displaces thousands - UN

Ethiopian refugees

Women sit under United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) branbded cardboard boxes as they wait to be registered by the authorities at the compound of the Agda Hotel, in the city of Semera, Afar region, Ethiopia, on February 14, 2022. 

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  AFP

Fighting in northern Ethiopia's Afar region has "engulfed" a camp housing refugees from neighbouring Eritrea, the UN said Friday, killing five and forcing thousands to flee.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.