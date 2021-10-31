Air passengers protest Covid tests in Uganda

Uganda Airlines aircraft

Ground crew prepare a Uganda Airlines aircraft for departure as another plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines departs from Entebbe airport on August 27, 2019. Airlines operating from the airport asked passengers to fill an online Covid test form.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

The decision by Uganda to direct arriving passengers take new Covid-19 tests before leaving the airport could frustrate the trust in certificates issued by authorised laboratories in the region, and which has seen seamless movement across borders.

