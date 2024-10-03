Africa’s annual climate disaster burden to nearly double to Sh6.5 trn in six years

The cost of mitigating against climate-related disasters in Africa could nearly double in the next six years, highlighting the devastation the continent is enduring for pollution largely blamed on powerful nations.

African countries are losing between two to five percent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually to climate-related disasters and now adaptation costs, currently standing at $30 million (Sh3.9 trillion), are projected to reach $50 billion (Sh6.5 trillion) annually by 2030.

The grim forecast emerged from discussions among climate experts attending the second edition of ‘Earthwise Summit 2024’ hosted by Nation Media Group (NMG) in Nairobi.

Experts point out that the continent is uniquely affected by climate change, facing severe impacts despite contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions.

Responsible for only about four percent of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, Africa bears a disproportionate burden of climate change effects, with per capita emissions around 1.7 metric tonnes compared to a global average of approximately 4.4 metric tonnes.

They add that the frequency and severity of climate-related disasters on the continent has increased alarmingly.

Between 2000 and 2021, the continent suffered over 700 natural disasters, affecting more than 90 million people and resulting in approximately $25 billion in economic losses.

The two-day summit which kicked off on Thursday is themed ‘Equity, Innovation, and Resilience in the Face of Climate Change’.

It is a response by NMG to the escalating vulnerability of the climate crises such as ravaging drought cycles, flooding, soaring temperatures and the surge in animal to humans’ infections that millions in the country and continent have been grappling with.

Speaking during the official opening, Dr Festus Ngeno, the Principal Secretary at the State Department for Environment and Climate Change, observed that over the past six decades Africa has seen temperatures rise faster than the global average.

“In the past year alone, the continent was affected by heavy rainfall, floods, tropical cyclones, droughts, heatwaves, wildfires, and sandstorms. In Kenya, more than 300 people died and over 400,000 people were displaced in the recent floods,” Dr Ngeno said.

He added that due to prolonged droughts, 256,000 people were displaced in the country, at least 2.5 million livestock died and around 4.4 million people faced high levels of acute food insecurity.

On how Kenya is adapting to the devastating impacts of the climate crisis, the PS said that the country is already investing in innovative early warning systems and meteorological services as her first line of defense against climate extremes.

This is because accurate, timely data will help communities prepare for disasters, reducing the loss of lives and livelihoods.

“Kenya is already moving in this direction, with the recent launch of the Early Warnings for All initiative,” PS Ngeno said.

Mr Joe Ageyo, the Editor-In-Chief at NMG, described climate change as one of the most consequential crises of our times.

“As a media house that has excelled in both the craft and art of communication, are deeply mindful of our role in the larger global movement—one that has long recognised the central role of communication in shaping the trajectory of environmental discourse and action, “he said.

Mr Ageyo who has over 30 years of newsroom experience as a climate and environment journalist did not hesitate to go down memory lane as a student of the global environmental movement.

“I recognise that the power of communication has been central to environmental awareness for several decades now.

Indeed, long before climate change became the global emergency it is today, communication was already a major factor in driving change,” Mr Ageyo told delegates.

“Whether it was the early conservation efforts to protect endangered species or campaigns to halt deforestation, the impact of clear, compelling messages remained undeniable.”

According to the Editor-In-Chief, we all have to keep in mind the fragile balance between human progress and the environment.

“As we discuss solutions, we must commit to ensuring that no one is excluded from the benefits of a sustainable future.”

This is perhaps why a critical objective of the two-day summit is to frame conversations ahead of the Conference of Parties (COP), the world’s biggest climate meet that is held annually where global climate policies are debated and shaped.

“With just a few weeks to go until COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, this summit should serve as an important platform to align our priorities and ensure that Kenya’s and Africa’s voice is heard loud and clear on the global stage,” Mr Ageyo highlighted.

In his view, the stakes have never been higher.

“At COP29 we must be focused on ensuring that climate finance, adaptation, and just transitions for vulnerable communities remain at the centre of global negotiations. The decisions made at Baku will impact generations to come, and we must endeavor to bring to the table the stories and solutions that are emerging from the frontlines of the climate crisis here in Africa,” NMG’s Editor-In-Chief told delegates.

The government is also committed to scaling up investments in climate-resilient agriculture, water management, and infrastructure development.

This includes promoting drought-resistant crops, expanding irrigation, and developing sustainable land management practices to protect ecosystems and livelihoods.

Adaptation plan

“Our national adaptation plan outlines a $40 billion strategy to protect critical sectors like agriculture, water, health, and energy, but the financing gap remains a major hurdle,” the PS told delegates.

While addressing delegates during day 1 of the summit, Ambassador Ali Mohammed, African Group of Negotiators (AGN) chair, who’s also Kenyas’ climate envoy and advisor to President William Ruto on climate change, said that African countries have persistently called for developed nations to honour their commitment to mobilize $100 billion annually for climate finance, as agreed in the Paris Agreement. However, a 2021 report revealed that only about $80 billion was mobilized, falling short of the target.

Mr Mohamed says if Africa fails to reach an agreement on finance in Baku, it will delay vital funding from reaching those who need it most.

“Across the continent, we are all experiencing the same devastating weather patterns—droughts, heatwaves, failed crop seasons, and floods. There is much to gain when our leaders unite for this crucial cause, yet Africa stands to lose significantly if our efforts diverge.”

When it comes to financing, he says that Africa remains heavily reliant on external support. “We are among the least equipped to respond effectively to climate shocks, which is why Kenya and Africa need assistance in formulating robust National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) by next year, as well as the resources to implement these plans and enhance our climate resilience.”