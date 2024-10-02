Youth, take lead in climate action

Like any other country in the Global South, Kenya’s ecosystems, food security, and livelihoods have suffered existential threats from climate change. Critical and inclusive solutions that harness the energy, innovation, and drive of the youth are needed to curb these threats.

The youth comprise a substantial portion of the country's population as corroborated by the 2019 census, over 35% of the population is aged between 18 and 35 years. As climatic conditions worsen, the youth are likely to suffer more if urgent mitigations are not taken with them at the center. Gone are the days when the youth are called to clad in merchandise to mark events and therefore, involving them in climate action is a necessity.

Recent natural calamities experienced across the country expose how the country has become vulnerable to climate change—persistent long droughts, deadly floods, and food insecurity. A 2021 Global Climate Risk Index ranked Kenya as one of the most climate-affected countries in Africa, calling for speedy, inclusive, and innovative yet proactive measures more urgently. Governments and stakeholders must recognise how ineffective solutions against climate change can be in exclusion of young people. Essentially the youth must be at the decision-making table in crafting comprehensive solutions to tackle climate change threats.

Across the world, the youth are taking the lead in coming up with home-based solutions to mitigate climate change. The young people have driven climate action activism by participating in tree-planting initiatives and smart agriculture. Similarly, youth in Kenya continue building resilience toward the climate crisis. Notably, they have already shown an unparalleled commitment to environmental activism, sustainable farming practices, and green energy initiatives. However, these efforts remain largely fragmented and short-lived since the youth are mostly invited as a formality and not decision-makers.

Lower unemployment rate

However, the government and other stakeholders have a unique opportunity to lower the unemployment rate among youth which stands at over 35% by engaging young people in green jobs, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic ventures.

Additionally, customized programs such as the Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities Project (KYEOP) have demonstrated that youth can thrive in innovation-driven sectors. Furthermore, involving youth fully in climate action will catapult the country’s ambitious climate goals under the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) that aim to reduce carbon emissions by 32% by 2030. Thus, designing programs that integrate young people into the climate action framework is not only about environmental justice but economic empowerment as well.

According to the African Youth Survey 2020, 65% of Kenyan youth are concerned about the impact of climate change on their future. Sadly, even with this grave concern the youth are majorly left out when critical decisions are being reached concerning climate resilience and adaptation projects. The glaring irony is that the youth are denied the opportunity to participate in platforms where critical decisions about climate action are made—expensive and distant venues—and when they are included, their input is often sidelined.

Climate education

Inadequate climate education poses a fundamental challenge for the youth to actively participate in matters of climate change. In a 2022 survey conducted by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), only 28% of secondary schools in Kenya incorporate climate education in their syllabus. This educational gap hinders awareness and as a result, young people miss out on proper knowledge and tools to confidently engage in climate conversations. Consequently, this derails the necessary progress that aligns with the government’s climate goals.

But all is not lost, the government and other stakeholders’ climate policy frameworks must design youth-friendly platforms for engagement, from the county to the national level. The youth must have avenues where their voices are not just heard but incorporated into decision-making processes. The government must live up to its signatory obligation to the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and ensure inclusive and participatory approaches to climate action. What remains is translating these commitments into real, youth-inclusive action.

Additionally, County governments should integrate youth into local climate adaptation projects through initiatives like public-private partnerships. A promising example is the Green Economy Strategy and Implementation Plan (GESIP), which aims to create job opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and forestry. These sectors are ideal entry points for the youth to take active roles in climate resilience building.

From this moment on, the youth’s future is not slotted for tomorrow, but must take action today to shape their present and tomorrow's future.

Kelvin N. Jomo is a Communication Specialist