Adieu Chebet, a top editor, poet and storyteller

Chebet Karago

Chebet Karago, the journalist who died this month, had the rare gift of forging friendships wherever she went. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Florence Obura

Chebet Karago, the journalist, poet and advocate for people with Psoriasis (a chronic skin disease), who was buried on Tuesday, left an indelible mark in the hearts of many.

