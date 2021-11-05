Activists call on rich nations to do more in climate change fight

Ina-Maria Shikongo

Namibian climate activist Ina-Maria Shikongo speaks to the crowd in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland yesterday, the venue of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). African activists have urged rich countries to do more in the fight against climate change.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Juliah Kibochi

HealthyNation Senior Sub-Editor

Nation Media Group

In Glasgow

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.