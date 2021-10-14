Moses Muturi
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Abandoned at five: Man in desperate search for siblings

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

  • He was first moved to Nairobi Children’s home and later Thika Children Rescue Centre.
  • At NYS, he got the national identification card, which registered his birth date as January 1, 1986.

They say a deep sense of belonging is a key driver for all beings and those who have it enjoy some degree of mental satisfaction.

