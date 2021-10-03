Abshir Ali Garo, Jackson Njue still missing 2 months after ‘arrest’

Ms Kinanasi Shee

Ms Kinanasi Shee whose son disappeared without trace after masked men raided his house in Funzi, Kwale County.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
By  Farhiya Hussein

As cases of forced disappearance continue to rise at the Coast, two families whose kin went missing two months ago, are distraught.

