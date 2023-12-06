Inside the fallout at AAR Hospital: Estranged CEO, a divided board and new facility at stake

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AAR Hospital and the board of directors have fallen out in what appears to be a full-blown war in waiting.

At the heart of the dispute is spending on the newly opened AAR hospital along Kiambu Road, the Nation understands.

The 140-bed state-of-the-art facility, which cost Sh3.5 billion to build, began operations in 2021. The facility was commissioned by President William Ruto in February 2023.

The idea of building the facility dates back to 2015. But it got off to a slow start, with infighting threatening to derail the dream. It almost got out of hand and at one point led to delays in the completion of the ultra-modern facility.

But now the board of directors, the CEO and both senior and junior staff are already embroiled in the war.

At least four members of staff have already been put on the chopping block. They include CEO Steve Okeyo and the Chief Finance Officer (CFO). But the estranged parties read malice. This has been disguised as 'cost-cutting', the estranged parties hinted.

Owned by Hospital Holdings Investment (HHI), an investment and holding company that oversees the management of four other healthcare companies in Kenya and Uganda - AAR Healthcare, Kampala Hospital and AAR Insurance - AAR Hospital boasts esteemed investors including the World Bank's IFC and European sovereign funds such as France's Proparco, SwedFund, FinnFund and Denmark's IFU.

These investors raised approximately Sh4 billion in 2018 for the construction of the 140-bed hospital.

The project was managed by staff from the lead investor, the International Fund for Health in Africa (IFHA) of the Netherlands.

When the hospital opened in 2021, however, a problem arose: About 30 per cent of the medical equipment was of significantly poor quality, leading doctors to refuse to use it because of the potential risks to employees and patients.

These medical devices had all been sourced from a single source, a trading company in India, and were categorised as "tier three" equipment, which ideally is not supported by local maintenance companies and for which spare parts are not available locally.

Before June 2021, HHI had failed to meet its investment targets, resulting in the project (the new plant) starting with financial deficits. As a result, the investors expressed dissatisfaction with the situation and expected effective management to address the challenges.

Mr Okeyo was then recruited by HHI and started work on June 1, 2021. His principal assignment is to open the new facility, stabilise the rest of the business and position it for transformational growth going forward.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Okeyo, his lawyer, Morara Omoke, said he was confident that he had delivered on his mandate.

Sources privy to the financial status of the organisation also said the company had achieved impressive growth over the past two and a half years, despite the boardroom infighting.

The insider reports estimated that nearly $4 million of shareholder funds had been depleted in a scheme managed by an employee of an investor, suggesting potential fraudulent activity within the shareholder base.

Other discrepancies were found in various expense records, such as possible inflation of land costs, indicating potential irregularities beyond the mismanagement of funds.

Then came the card that broke the camel's back: On November 10, 2023, the board announced its plan to make certain key functions in the group office redundant and to close the management office company. The Board cited poor business performance and financial constraints as reasons for this decision. However, this explanation contradicted the evidence presented in court filings, prompting the CEO to take legal action.

"This notice appeared to lack sufficient justification for the alleged restructuring of the company," said Steve Okeyo's lawyer, Morara Omoke. "It was perceived by my client as an unwarranted attempt to dismiss him in retaliation for exposing the unlawful actions of the board involving improper tendering processes and the importation of substandard equipment."