5,000 police constables recruited in one day

The National Police Service (NPS) held its nationwide recruitment of constables yesterday.

A total of 5,000 hopefuls aged 18 to 28 with a minimum grade D+ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination will be hired.

A recruit is expected to have a similar grade in either English or Kiswahili. Apart from being physically and mentally fit, they should not have a criminal record.

National Police Service Commission (NPSC) officials have been holding clinics and career guidance forums across the country, educating Kenyans on the recruitment.

It promises a free and fair process.

In Nairobi County, the recruitment was smooth, apart from a few cases of some hopefuls not being able to run.

A total of 167 young men and women from Makadara constituency showed up at the City Stadium as hundreds of others poured into Kasarani Sports Complex.

Youth from Kasarani, Roysambu, Ruaraka and Njiru flocked the stadium.

Successful recruits will be required to remain in the service for at least 10 years before leaving.

A Sh1.2 million fine will be imposed on anyone who flouts the new rule.

Police Commissioner Naftaly Rono said the amount would be commensurate with the investment made by the government on a recruit.

“Join the service out of passion and not as a hobby,” Mr Rono said during one of the clinics in Kerugoya.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Prisons Service is to begin promoting officers to the rank of inspector.

Select candidates have been asked to appear before the Prison Promotion Boards for interviews that start on April 4.