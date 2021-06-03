Fake certificates
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

250,000 civil servants face the axe over fake academic papers

By  Stanley Kimuge

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The move will see culprits surcharged up to three times their earnings during employment, plus jail time.
  • Kenya National Qualifications Authority to cross check employee’s stated qualifications, their certificates and institutions where they got them from.  

More than 250,000 civil servants are facing the axe and heavy financial penalties for using fake academic certificates to gain employment.  

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Qatar releases Kenyan activist Bidali from detention

  2. Uganda assassination attempt: Wamala's daughter to be buried in wedding gown

  3. Police arrest mastermind of Uganda naked prison break

  4. PRIME Civil servants face the axe over fake papers

  5. PRIME BBI court date jolts referendum plans

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.