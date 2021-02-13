Fake certificates
File | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

The scourge of dubious academic certificates

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • Just this week, during the KDF recruitment, dozens of hopefuls were turned away for presenting fake academic documents.

  • Last week, an anaesthetist at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) went into hiding after he was suspected of having been using a fraudulent practising licence.

Imagine going to a hospital and being treated by a doctor whom you later learn lacks the qualifications but forged his academic papers to get the job.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. The Jubilee meltdown

    Uhuru launches projects in Nairobi

  2. PRIME How Jubilee lost its mojo

  3. State drops plan to raise university fees

  4. Three killed in Mogadishu car bomb

  5. PRIME Why that painkiller will be hard to get

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.