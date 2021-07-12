JKUAT laptops
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

2 Asian firms sue Jkuat over cancelled Sh1bn laptops contract

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Two foreign companies and a local public university are embroiled in a dispute over a Sh1 billion contract to manufacture educational laptops and tablets.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 6 dead as pro-Zuma protests intensify

  2. UoN students threaten protests over higher fees

  3. Obado trial: Pathologist explains how Sharon died

  4. Kenya records 188 more Covid infections

  5. Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.