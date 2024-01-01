120 journalists and media workers were killed in 2023, IFJ says 

A total of 120 journalists and media workers were killed in 2023, with Africa accounting for eight of these deaths.

This is according to a report that was released by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on the night of December 31, 2023.

Out of the 120 journalists who died, 11 of were women. Their names were also published on December 8, 2023, which is the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Day.

According to IFJ, the increase in the deaths of media personnel was as a result of the Gaza war.

IFJ Secretary General Anthony Bellanger mourned the fallen media practitioners, terming the killings a blow to press freedom.

Journalists’ safety

“Today, our thoughts go out to journalists’ families and our colleagues in world newsrooms who are mourning colleagues killed for simply doing their jobs. While we always remind journalists that no story is worth their life, there are too many situations where they are deliberately targeted to cover up stories and restrict the public’s right to know,” Bellanger said in a statement.

He pointed out that it is the democratic right of citizens to be duly informed and that governments across the world should ensure that journalists are protected and report independently.

“The deadly figures from this year illustrate how badly we need an internationally binding instrument forcing States to adopt key mechanisms to protect journalists’ safety and independence,” he said.

The IFJ report indicates that 68 per cent of journalists and media workers globally were killed in the Gaza conflict.

According to IFJ, the killings of journalists in Africa happened in Cameroon (2), Sudan (1), Lesotho (1), Mali (1), Somalia (1), Mozambique (1) and Nigeria (1) and one accidental killing in Rwanda.

Slain journalists

In the Middle East, the lives of 75 Palestinians, four Israeli and three Lebanese journalists were cut short as a result of the war in Gaza while three media workers were killed in Syria.

In the Asia-Pacific region, 12 journalists lost their lives. The slain journalists were from India (3), Afghanistan (2), the Philippines (2), Bangladesh (2), Pakistan (2) and one in China.

In North and South America, 10 journalists were killed in 2023: three Mexicans, one Paraguayan, three Guatemalan and one each in Colombia, Honduras and America.

In Europe, three journalists - Ukrainian, Russian and French - were killed in the Ukrainian war. One media worker also died in Albania