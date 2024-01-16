‘We are not failures’ says "E" graders fighting stigma after KCSE exams

In the heart of Kariobang'i south, the sounds of youthful cheer hang in the air as we make our way to the office of the “E.” Graders Association.

As we get closer, the source of the glee is revealed - a group of children playing football. Many of them, are blowing off the steam after a hectic day of school.

A stone's throw away sits the “E” Graders Association office, tucked into the edges of the area. The association's name is painted in colourful graffiti on the walls of a quaint building. Outside a group of individuals who form the association sit on seats reading books.

Young and old, they came together years ago after receiving an "E" grade during their KCSE examination period and are now breaking the stigma around the grade by being vocal and supporting those who received a similar grade. An important step considering that in the past, some have died by suicide, after receiving an E grade.

“We came out to express ourselves and give others, particularly in informal settlements, who also received an “E “grade the motivation so that they learn that there is life after an “E” grade. Says Wycliffe, the association’s Vice Chair.

Kenya E Graders Association Chairman Ayub Simba Njagi outside the association offices in Kariobangi, Nairobi on January 11, 2024. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The presence of the association is especially timely, as its just over a week since the release of the 2023 KCSE results, which saw a probe launched on mass failures, after 48,174 candidates scored the lowest mean grade of “E.”

While a shadow is often cast on the often-forgotten group of those who did not manage to attain high grades, the “E” graders association says that society has placed too much priority on the grade and not the potential of the individual.

“In our neighbourhood, you will often see many of those who scored these grades lounging about, idle. They are judged harshly and are often the top suspects of being thugs but we as “E” graders, believe this can change. Ayub, the Association’s Chairman states.

In 2023, a family from Embu County lamented about how their son Frank Macharia after scoring an unfavorable grade in the Kenya certificate of Primary Education, dipped into depression.

“He has been lonely and spends most of the time in his room. We keep on checking on him throughout.: Says the boy’s father Julius Kang’ethe.

Frank had been a candidate at Embu Shepherd Academy and had performed well throughout his education but scored 371 marks in KCPE which his parents say fell below his expectations.

His mother who found him crying at home after receiving the results, tried to convince him that an “E” grade does not mean the end of the world.

“When my mother tried to tell me that this is not the end of the world, and I can still do better in High School, I felt that all I had worked so hard for had gone down the drain in one exam.” Says Frank.

Wycliffe from the “E” graders, recalls his personal experiences after they received the news of their “E” grades.

“Receiving an “E” grade was very painful because my parents had their expectations of me and plans for the future, but I said that I would not wallow in that because it would be mental torture.” Wycliffe states.

Kenya E Graders Association Chairman Ayub Simba Njagi during the interview at the association's offices in Kariobangi on January 11, 2024. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Simba, did more research after receiving his “E” grade, and discovered how those scoring “E” grades in KCSE were in the thousands, leading to a eureka moment on the need for support for others

“As much as on TV, the “A” scorers are the ones highlighted, parents should not fall victim to that and put their children under pressure to score a grade for the glory. That in itself can derail their education.” Simba says.

“We have had successes in our organization including collaborating with NYS to enroll some of our members and amazingly, four of our members were enrolled in NYS.” States Wycliffe.

The late Cabinet Secretary for Education Professor George Magoha was credited with being open about only scoring one A during his high school education, arguing that one does not need an “A” grade to prosper in life.

Mary Wambui, who sat for her KCSE examination in 2015 and scored an “E” grade is an especially sad case. She worked hard to study despite suffering from epilepsy.

“I sat for my exams even as I was struggling with poor health which made me slower. I was not aware at the time that it also caused me to fail to grasp what was being taught.” Mary says.

Upon receiving an “E” grade, a myriad of emotions went through her mind, including feeling like a failure. However, she credits her mother and father’s support as the reason why she never lost hope.

“I was sad for some time and asked myself what I would do for the rest of my life. However, I thought about it and told myself I could go into business here in Kariobangi. I spoke to my father who was very supportive and my business of supplying ice was born. My mother was also very supportive,” Mary adds.

She is just but one of the people who have created a community around the “E” graders association.

“I sat for my KCSE in 2022 and scored an “E.” However I gave myself hope and strength because in this life, you can never lose hope,” Francis Matuna, a member of the association states.

In the 2023 KCSE examinations, over 3000 candidates failed to sit for their examinations. Nickson Oyollo who also missed his KCSE examinations in 2018 says that he dropped out after constantly receiving “E” grades, which turned into an exhausting cycle.

“I threw my hands up and said schooling was not a must and dropped out. I started hanging out with bad company including a group of guys who would steal. Only a few years ago did I realise that that was a bad life. I joined the association and changed my ways,” Nickson Oyollo, another member states.

The “E” Graders believe that the government can play its part in shifting the narrative around “E” grades and help others who missed the target for their dream courses to have the glass half full, instead of half empty.

“We addressed the county governments to ask them if members can also learn new ways of making a living and learning more about the world through conservation. We are waiting to hear back from them.” Wycliffe says.

In 2023, a battery of students led by their parents from Kitengela International School moved to court to stop the form one selection process by the government due to what they deemed as irregularities in KCPE final grading. Some student grades were indicated as Kenyan Sign Language, despite them not sitting for that subject.

“The Cabinet Secretary of Education and the Kenya National Examinations Council Chair are accountable. They dropped the ball and the president should take action and weed out those who played a part in it because removing that stigma from a child is very difficult,” says Simba.

The “E” graders say they will continue to champion to create a safe space for those they feel they underperformed, particularly in informal settlements, more so as the CBC system takes effect.