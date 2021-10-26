Vernacular languages still important in the job market

Mr Kagucia Mutagia- a Kikuyu language teacher during a lesson at the ACK Language School 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Caroline Gatwiri

Communication and Journalism student

Maasai Mara University

Recently, I saw a job advert and according to the requirements, everything was quite the usual except for one detail — fluency in a vernacular language. The particular detail kept me thinking that without the vernacular aspect, most youths would have gotten the job. Vernacular languages have experienced a tremendous change since their inception.

