Vernacular languages still important in the job market

Recently, I saw a job advert and according to the requirements, everything was quite the usual except for one detail — fluency in a vernacular language. The particular detail kept me thinking that without the vernacular aspect, most youths would have gotten the job. Vernacular languages have experienced a tremendous change since their inception.

Initially, during the times of my grandparents, mother tongue was the only language used when communicating with peers , parents and even older people in the society. Over the years with urbanisation, intermarriage, education and emergence of a variety of languages, the vernacular languages have lost popularity.

In my class, most students do not know their mother tongue completely. Others can hear what is being said but cannot communicate fluently and yet others are well versed and fluent but do not use it lest they are mocked as primitive, tribal and old-fashioned.

This unlike in the past when mother tongue was a source of identification and pride.

In the current generation, constant speaking of mother tongue especially in towns where there are mixed ethnic groups is frowned upon as being tribal, uneducated and self-centred.

Job market

Surprisingly, the languages still stand a big chance in the job market. The current employer is looking for flexibility, someone who has all the packages to handle any task at hand.

For some employers, having an extra vernacular language in one's curriculum vitae is a bonus that they are looking for. Media stations are becoming diverse — there is literally a radio station for all languages represented in the country. Big advertising and marketing companies are looking for convincing sales persons with knowledge in their vernacular languages, who can market goods to people in specific regions.

Translation jobs are popping up here and there and they only require a good communicator versed in several languages. So many job opportunities are available for those who still take pride in knowing their language.

Vernacular languages play a big role in helping us understand our roots. As long as they are not used to promote tribalism and other negative things, they play a good role. Let us take pride in them. Diversity is beautiful.