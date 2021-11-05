Uhuru Kenyatta urges Kenyans to work closely with security agencies

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday urged Kenyans to work closely with the security agencies to ensure that the peace of the nation is not threatened through acts of terrorism, among others.

Speaking at the Moi Barracks in Eldoret after presiding over the passing out parade of thousands of recruits, the Head of State admitted that the country was facing threats that could only be dealt with if Kenyans take part in securing the nation.

“Security is not a task delivered by the government alone, every single Kenyan has a duty to ensure that our country remains peaceful and secure as these two variables are key in the realisation of a prosperous and cohesive Kenya that we all yearn for,” President Kenyatta said.

“I urge every Kenyan to... actively cooperate with our security agencies. Kenyans must have the courage to report any threat to our nation that may come to their knowledge,” he added.

In what looked like reference to the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling over the maritime dispute with Somalia, the President said the sovereignty of the country was in danger and asked the new soldiers to be ready to deal with such threats.

“You are joining our defence forces at a very consequential time in the history of our country. A time when our sovereignty and invulnerability of our borders are subjected to unprecedented threat,” he said.

The United Nation’s top court awarded Somalia control of most of a potentially oil and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean last month after a bitter legal battle with Kenya.

The President said his administration will keep investing in the security sector to ensure that the country continues to enjoy its peace and escalate development.