Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisers caused rift in Jubilee, say William Ruto allies

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisers of causing division in Jubilee government.

They accused the President’s allies of making Dr Ruto and his allies take charge of their political destiny.

“We are sure of where we are now, the future is brighter and we are taking over the affairs of this country,” Dr Ruto said on Saturday, adding that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations will be free and fair.

“Those who are insinuating so many things about our commitment to fair play will be shocked,” the deputy president said.

He said the Hustler Nation is being doubted by those who peddle doomsday prophecies.

In the past, DP allies have blamed Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and some Cabinet secretaries of driving a wedge between Dr Ruto and President Kenyatta.

Hustlers

He accused them of undermining him and blaming him for Jubilee government’s woes.

The leaders allied to Dr Ruto were speaking in Kandara Sub County where they accompanied the DP to a church function where he opened a Television Station owned by Bishop John Waweru.

Those present included the host MP Alice Wahome, Senator Irungu Kang’ata, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Mr Gachagua said UDA is the Hustlers party in Mt Kenya.

He accused some leaders from the Mt Kenya region of holding meetings with other political leaders to protect their wealth beyond 2022.

Ms Wahome said the President’s advisers are to blame for Jubilee administration’s failures.

“We witnessed a government fighting itself by collapsing its grassroots pillars in Mt Kenya. We were ejected from the party, denied our rightful share of opportunities and branded rebels for simply supporting the deputy president who was the key to our bagging the presidency,” she said.

Unpopular projects

Mr Kang’ata said that the government took very unpopular projects to Kenyans.

“We tried telling them that the Building Bridges Initiative was bad. But advisers who surround our President ensured that we remained marked as saboteurs of a cause. We would not have arrived here had our deputy president’s voice been taken seriously,” he said.

Mr Nyoro said all the projects of the Kieleweke team will come to naught, saying the Handshake and its ongoing elevation to be the 2022 contest team for the government will fail.