Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisers caused rift in Jubilee, say William Ruto allies

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto accompanied by Senator Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and other laeders in Nakuru on October 2, 2021.


Photo credit: Jonah Mwangi | DPPS
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisers of causing division in Jubilee government.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.