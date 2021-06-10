Schneider Electric installs solar microgrid at Matongo Birthing Hospital

Schneider Electric has installed a 8.7KW equipment  at Matongo Birthing Hospital in Kisii County.

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

Pregnant women and mothers in Kisii County are set to receive better services at the Matongo Birthing Hospital following the installation of a solar and storage microgrid.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.