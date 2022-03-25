Obado murder trial: Missing medic Cliff Momanyi returns home

Cliff Momanyi.

Kisii-based Clinical Officer Cliff Momanyi.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ruth Mbula

A Kisii-based clinical officer, who  went missing after  testifying in the ongoing murder case against Migori Governor Okoth Obado at the Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday, has been found.

Mr Cliff Momanyi, who works at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, testified in the case in which Governor Obado and others are accused of murdering Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Mr Momanyi’s wife Mary Kimaiga, on Thursday told Nation.Africa that her husband, who left home on Tuesday for a work-related trip in Nairobi, had not returned home.

Related

While testifying, Mr Momanyi narrated how he faked medical records for Mr Obado's co-accused and personal assistant Michael Oyamo.

He presented copies of the forged medical records in court.  More to follow...


In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.