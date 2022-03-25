Obado murder trial: Missing medic Cliff Momanyi returns home
A Kisii-based clinical officer, who went missing after testifying in the ongoing murder case against Migori Governor Okoth Obado at the Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday, has been found.
Mr Cliff Momanyi, who works at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, testified in the case in which Governor Obado and others are accused of murdering Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.
Mr Momanyi’s wife Mary Kimaiga, on Thursday told Nation.Africa that her husband, who left home on Tuesday for a work-related trip in Nairobi, had not returned home.
While testifying, Mr Momanyi narrated how he faked medical records for Mr Obado's co-accused and personal assistant Michael Oyamo.
He presented copies of the forged medical records in court. More to follow...