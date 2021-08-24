Eton Academy
Laban Walloga | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Landlords to give tenants a month to vacate if they fail to pay rent

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Landlords will be required to give tenants just one month to vacate their premises in case of failure to pay rent, instead of three months, in proposals by MPs to the Landlord and Tenant Bill, 2021.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.