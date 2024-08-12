KWS raises alarm over rise in elephant deaths

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has raised an alarm over a rise in elephant mortalities due to human-elephant conflict, even as the agency steps up efforts to curb the menace.

KWS Director-General Dr Erustus Kanga said the rise in mortality is driven by increased intolerance stemming from negative interactions.

Speaking during the marking of World Elephant Day on Monday, August 12, 2024, the DG said Kenya's elephant population has seen a remarkable recovery, growing from 16,000 individuals in 1989 to more than 36,280 as per the 2021 National Wildlife Census.

However, the progress has been slowed down by ongoing challenges, including habitat loss, climate change, and poaching.

To stem the tide, Dr Kanga said they have come up with a strategic plan, the National Elephant Action Plan.

He explained that the plan sets out a comprehensive roadmap that will address the threats by focusing on habitat restoration, conflict mitigation, and strengthening the value of elephants to local communities.

"Elephants are integral to our ecosystems, yet their survival increasingly hinges on our ability to foster harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife," said Dr Kanga.

"As we observe World Elephant Day, we reflect on the majestic creatures that symbolize our nation's heritage," he added.

This year's theme is "Promoting Harmonious Coexistence Between Elephants and People in Well-Managed Landscapes".

The KWS boss said the theme echoes their commitment to finding sustainable solutions that benefit both elephants and the communities they share the land with.

"This theme aligns with the broader international focus and supports the goals outlined in our National Elephant Action Plan," he said.

As part of call to action, Dr Kanga called on all conservation areas to engage in simple, low-cost activities in collaboration with stakeholders and local communities.

He said the initiatives will provide a platform to address the root causes of human-elephant conflict and explore practical solutions that can enhance co-existence.

Dr Kanga pointed out that identifying key sites to showcase innovative methods currently being employed such as putting up barriers to reduce conflicts will be crucial in demonstrating Kenya's commitment to the cause.

"As we work together to protect these magnificent creatures, let us all remember that the future of elephants depends on our collective efforts to promote peaceful coexistence," said the KWS DG.