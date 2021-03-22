Global impact of Covid-19 on TB is worse than expected, new study reveals

TB

A medic helps a man climb a digital x-ray machine during a Tuberculosis (TB) screening drive at Magadi Catholic Church in Kisumu on March 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Drug-resistant TB costs have been on the rise with 688 such cases in the country as of 2019.
  • Covid-19 pandemic has reversed the notification rate which was increasing by more than 10 percent since the first case was reported in Kenya in March last year.

Twelve months of Covid-19 pandemic has reversed the gains  made over 12 years in the global fight against tuberculosis, a report has revealed. The Stop TB Partnership report was released on March 18.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigeria's oil reform bill: What's at stake

  2. Media personality Lorna Irungu dies

  3. Zebedeo Opore to fly Jubilee flag in Bonchari

  4. Kenya records 1,130 new Covid-19 cases

  5. Matiang'i lifts Kapedo curfew

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.