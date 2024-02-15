Embakasi blast: Gas tanker owner detained for 14 days

The owner of the ill-fated gas tanker that exploded at a refilling plant leaving 10 people dead and 600 others injured at Mradi in Embakasi, Nairobi County, has been detained for two weeks.

Abraham Mwangi Nguyo will be held at Capitol Hill police cells.

Mr Nguyo, who had been on the run since the incident occurred on the fateful night of February 1 and wee hours of February 2, 2024, was arrested on Monday after presenting himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Embakasi.

While in his hideout, his lawyer filed a case at the High Court seeking orders requiring Mr Nguyo to present himself willingly to the DCI officers for interrogation.

He is detained on suspicion of having committed offences of murder and acts of negligence, leading to deaths and harm to the victims of the inferno.

Mr Nguyo owns the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) a Mercedes Benz tanker of registration numbers KBJ 185X / ZD2234 which exploded while delivering gas at the premises of the Maxxis Energy Nairobi Limited.

The aftermath of the explosion was tragic.

The DCI is investigating cases of murder, negligent act causing harm contrary to section 244 of the Penal Code, and abuse of office in contravention of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

Embakasi gas explosion: Survivors reveal last moments before blast

In an affidavit filed before Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi of the Milimani Law Courts, Inspector Isaac Kariuki - a DCI officer attached at Embakasi - said the identification of the people who perished at the scene and in hospitals is ongoing and recording of statements of survivors is yet to start.

“The identification of deceased persons is ongoing and some postmortems have been done but not completed. Further, some bodies were burnt beyond physical recognition, necessitating DNA analysis which is yet to be done,” Kariuki stated in the affidavit.

He also stated that there is a likelihood of more bodies to be recovered from the debris and more victims are still turning out to report and record their statements.

He added that more than 300 victims are still undergoing treatment in critical conditions at various hospitals in Nairobi and its environs and others at their homes.

View of what remained after a huge gas blast in Embakasi Nairobi caused loss of lives, property and injuries on February 2, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Multiple wreckages of vehicles and LPG refilling plant equipment that were involved in the explosion, have not been identified due to the complete damage occasioned by the incident.

Properties in and around the company’s premises were also burnt and completely destroyed.

Mr Kariuki said information from Mr Nguyo and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) points to an expanded investigation spanning to Tanzania, in tracing the source of the disaster-causing LPG, evident from information obtained from the KRA's LPG clearance made at the Oloitoktok border point on January 25, 2024, about five days before the tragedy occurred.

The matter will be mentioned on February 28, 2024, when the court will give directions on the matter after the conclusion of the investigation.

Wreckage of burnt trucks and tankers after a gas explosion in Embakasi, Nairobi. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

The case will combined with that of the owner of Maxxis Energy Nairobi Limited Derrick Kimathi who was arraigned alongside three National Environment Management Authority (Nema) officials Joseph Makau, David Warunya On'gare, and Marrian Mutete Kioko.