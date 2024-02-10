'Breaking the illusions': Ex-minister Sicily Kariuki's journey from Embu village to Cabinet​

Sicily Kariuki, the former Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, has joined the list of authors with the launch of a new book that chronicles her rise from a young girl in Gakwegori village in Embu to Kenya's public service where she has served as a Cabinet Secretary in various ministries.

According to Kariuki, the book, titled Breaking the Illusions, is a story of a woman who has paid the price for who she is and who has gone against the grain when it comes to governance.

From left: Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia, former Water CS Sicily Kariuki, former Health Chief Cabinet Secretary Dr Mercy Mwagangi and former Public Service and Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Linah Jebii Kilimo during the launch of Ms Kariuki's book Breaking the Illusions at the Nairobi Club on February 9, 2024. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Speaking at the book launch in Nairobi on Friday evening, Kariuki said her stint at the Ministry of Health shaped her view of public service as she faced all sorts of accusations while leading reforms at the National Health Insurance Fund.

“My book is about the mistaken identity crisis that I faced as a woman leader... I was in a situation where I was getting impeached for doing the right thing. But amidst these threats and mistaken identity crisis, I stood up because I was defending and transforming national healthcare,” Kariuki said.

Former CS Sicily Kariuki. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The former minister also said her experiences, as recounted in the book, debunk norms about public service and encourage upcoming leaders to be steadfast and believe in working hard in life to earn what they deserve instead of taking shortcuts.

Vetting process

“You do not need to give an envelope to MPs during the vetting process so that you can get your way through. You do not need to bribe to get a job in the private sector. You can survive in the public service without sitting late into the night at funny places to plan with other individuals on how to plunder public resources,” she added.

Attorney-General Justin Muturi, who graced the occasion, described Kariuki’s milestone as encouraging those in the public service.

“The best legacy that you can surely leave for the next generation is to document your experiences through writing. As Kenyans, we must rise and document our stories. By documenting our stories, we can impact the lives of others in a good way,” Muturi said.

Former Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki speaks during the launch of her memoir ‘Breaking the Illusions’ at Nairobi Club on February 08. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

He also encouraged young leaders to seize the opportunity they have to transform the public service by formulating policies that have a direct impact on Kenyans.

In Breaking the Illusions, Kariuki recounts her knife-edge moments in public service, particularly when she became a victim of the fallout between former President Uhuru Kenyatta and then Deputy President William Ruto.

On one occasion, Kariuki recounts how she was accused of plotting to assassinate Dr Ruto.

“I received a call from a senior officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. What awaited me was not only shocking but unthinkable. In fact, the most serious allegation any human being can ever be accused of. I had been accused of being part of a group of senior government leaders from Mt Kenya region who had been meeting at La Mada Hotel on Thika Road to plan on how to assassinate the then Deputy President,” reads part of the autobiography.

Former CS Sicily Kariuki's memoir Breaking the Illusions. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

She describes the incident as the “most awkward moment” of her life.

Kariuki goes on to describe her experiences after being appointed to the Tea Board of Kenya at the age of 39. During this time, she spearheaded reforms in the tea sector that put her on a collision course with social power.

At one point, she cancelled the tea licence of the powerful former minister Nicholas Biwott. The ex-minister later called her and asked "who she was" to revoke his licence. What followed was a series of back and forth as Biwott insisted that his licence be reinstated. Kariuki explains that she had to call the powerful minister and explain why his licence had been revoked.