Sicily Kariuki

'Breaking the illusions': Ex-minister Sicily Kariuki's journey from Embu village to Cabinet​

Former Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

What you need to know:

  • In Breaking the Illusions, Kariuki recounts her knife-edge moments in public service, particularly when she became a victim of the fallout between former President Uhuru Kenyatta and then Deputy President William Ruto.
  • Kariuki goes on to describe her experiences after being appointed to the Tea Board of Kenya at the age of 39.

