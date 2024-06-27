‘Barbecue’ in dialogue plea as Kenyan police arrive in Haiti

Haitian gang leader Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier is now calling for community dialogue to help end violence in the Caribbean nation.

In a video shared with journalists on Tuesday, the former police officer spoke in Haitian Creole as Kenyan police officers touched down in the capital city of Port-au-Prince.

The Kenyan police officers are part of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti endorsed by the United Nations.

‘Barbecue’ said he believes that the new interim Prime Minister, Garry Conille, can help end violence in Haiti using local solutions.

“We need dialogue today, Prime Minister. Prove to the world that you can make history as someone who did not contribute to the destruction of the country by distributing guns in poor neighbourhoods but who now pacifies the country,” said ‘Barbecue’.

He described the premier as a man with no past dirt of gang violence or illegal arms importation, which is blamed for the chaos in Haiti.

The deployment of the first batch of 400 Kenyan officers was delayed due to the resignation of transitional Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Initially, ‘Barbecue’ had opposed the presence of foreign law enforcers on Haitian soil. However, according to reports in local Haitian media, he has overseen the withdrawal of some of his gang members from parts of Port-au-Prince.

First contingent of Kenyan police touch down in Haiti

But he has not removed his threats on the support mission yet, calling them invaders.

The gang leader said that the PM was better placed to lead the dialogue as he was popular among the people of Haiti.

Mr Conille spoke to journalists on Tuesday after he welcomed the Kenyan contingent. He assured them of cooperation, noting that it is the of the country’s journey back to stability.

‘Barbecue’ said that compared with other Haitian leaders, no one has accused Mr Conille of any wrongdoing, especially giving firearms to the people.

“I haven’t heard anyone with guns say you were the one who armed them. Don’t listen to traditional politicians who armed the country to destabilise previous governments and now want you to take back the guns by force,” he said.

‘Barbecue’ advised the PM not to listen to people who armed the society, and who are now pushing him to disarm people. He said that he would be keenly watching the steps the PM would be taking to ensure peace is restored in Haiti.

“You can be the one who will bring peace, retrieve the guns, organise elections, and set the country on the right path,” he said.

‘Barbecue’ said that if they realised that Mr Conille was doing the right, then the gangs would stay out of his way and let him lead the nation.

“We love this country and want change. If you come for change, we will stay out of your way. But if you do the same things, our guns are already in our hands,” ‘Barbecue’ said.

Mr Conille said on Tuesday that he was joyful over the arrival of Kenyan officers in Haiti.

President William Ruto flagged off the 400 Kenyan officers on Monday before they left for Haiti.

In earlier reports, ‘Barbeque’ had strongly opposed the deployment of Kenyan officers to Haiti and warned that should they set foot in that country, they would be ‘massacred.’

“At last the multinational force is here to support our national police. The work to retake the country would begin slowly without any major fights unless there is a need to,” the PM said.

Mr Conille said that he was sure that in the coming months, Haiti would be peaceful and life will be brought back to normalcy.

In 2022, Mr Henry requested Kenya to assist him in restoring peace in the country.

Kenya agreed to lead a UN-authorised international police force to the troubled nation.