Azimio protests: US issues security alert to its citizens

The United States has issued a security alert to its citizens living in Kenya, warning them of countrywide anti-government demonstrations that could take place weekly for an indefinite period of time in the country.

“Media have reported calls for countrywide demonstrations that could take place weekly on Mondays and Thursdays for an indefinite period,” the alert states.

It warned Americans living in Nairobi to avoid protest areas and monitor local media for updates.

“Avoid crowds, keep a low profile and notify friends and family of your safety. Beware of your surroundings and review your security plans,” the alert adds.