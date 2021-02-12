Weight loss drug a 'game changer' in cutting obesity: study

obesity

Fats and oils are known to promote overweight but choosing the type, and, checking on our lifestyle is essential in averting conditions linked to hypertension and obesity.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The study showed three quarters of those who took the drug lost more than 10 percent of their bodyweight.
  • The drug works by altering appetite regulation to reduce calorie intake.
  • The evidence from the trial has been submitted for the regulatory approval of semaglutide.

Scientists on Thursday described a drug which hijacks the body's appetite system as a potential "game changer" in treating obesity after research showed it could cut body weight by up to 20 percent.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Justice in times of Corona

  2. Helicopters the new cool for haves

  3. It’s time for LGBTQ people in China to socialise freely

  4. Rich countries fall short in sciences gender equality: UNESCO

  5. Drug to offer relief in weight loss battle

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.