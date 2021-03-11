Spice up your space with potted plants

How do you feel when you’re outdoors among the trees and vegetation, away from the concrete jungle that is our cities and towns? At peace, right? Well, you can introduce this wellness into your home by getting indoor plants.

Keeping leafy green houseplants happy and healthy requires knowledge on their care, for instance, where to place them for adequate sunlight, what to feed them and how often you should water them. Knowing that they are “low” or “high” maintenance simply isn’t enough - what if they wouldn’t tolerate direct sunlight? Perhaps this plant is a succulent that can do without much watering, or would thrive in complete darkness with intermittent needs for sunshine. The key conditions for this plant’s survival are as important as a human being’s own basic needs.

Houseplants are often found in the wild under canopies that filter the amount of sunlight soaking into their leaves. While potted indoors, these plants may settle for a bright window with adequate sunlight to thrive. Here are some of the plants that can tolerate direct sunlight.

String of pearls

Perfect for hanging in the corner of your home, the string of pearls is a succulent plant that is as beautiful as it is easy to care for. These plants are eye-catching due to their pearl-sized leaves, mimicking a gorgeous necklace as they trail down a long, green vine. Their vines make them ideal for hanging macramé pots and can brighten up any corner of your home. As with most succulents, they prefer to dry out in between watering and cannot tolerate damp conditions. It is also easy to transplant from cuttings, so you can share some of its pearly foliage with friends and family as you wish.

Cacti

These plants thrive in the driest conditions in the wild, making them one of the simplest plants to care for indoors. They require well-draining soil that is gritty and should be watered once a week during the growing season, even less during cold weather.

Aloe Vera

The multiple uses of aloe vera make it an especially great choice for a houseplant, its gel can be used as a beauty product as well as a quick salve for minor cuts, making it a versatile tool in your first aid arsenal. These plants also tolerate drought and are easy to propagate if you want more than one. These succulents also store water for much longer than other plants, meaning you can let them dry out in between watering.

Jade plant

Perfect for sunny windowsills, the jade plant is a succulent that is also considered good luck according to the ancient Chinese art of feng shui. While they can tolerate long periods without watering, make sure you keep the soil moist to avoid shedding leaves. They require a minimum of four hours of sunlight per day and regular pruning as the branches may get a bit haywire over time. They grow slowly but may need repotting once they begin to grow taller. Be sure to get a sturdy terracotta pot as the branches increase in size.

Basil

One can never go wrong planting herbs in a small kitchen garden, putting a sunny windowsill to good use. Herbs such as parsley, basil and dhania can easily be grown in areas like these, giving your kitchen a unique aroma all day long, transitioning onto the pan during meal preparation with a simple snip. Basil is a leafy option that should be potted in well-draining soil and can thrive indoors if placed in adequate sunlight.

Snake plant

These plants are hard to kill and can tolerate a variety of light conditions, from full to low light. They can take a bit of neglect from their carers and prefer to dry out in between watering. When left to thrive, snake plants can also crop up a bunch of white flowers, adding to the foliage in your home with ease.

Birds of Paradise

This plant produces some of the most striking flowers and thrives in direct sunlight, with its flowers shaped and coloured to give the illusion of a tropical bird’s frame. This trait also means that it can function as a feature plant around the bright window sill. In addition, this plant may be propagated by cutting once it when it reaches full maturity. This plant also prefers high humidity, so if it grows large enough for you to transfer it to a balcony outside, be sure to water and spray its leaves frequently. Check its soil weekly and keep it moist during warmer seasons.

Jellybean plant