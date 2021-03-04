Pandemic having major impact on childhood cancer care: study

Covid-19 has placed huge pressure on hospitals and healthcare systems, particularly in developing nations, as most medical facilities have been inundated with Covid patients. 

By  AFP

  • Perhaps most worryingly, seven per cent of hospitals surveyed reported having to close their paediatric cancer units entirely at some stage during the pandemic. 
  • The vast majority of these -- 87 per cent -- were in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

The pandemic has had a "substantial" impact on childhood cancer care worldwide, with a marked rise in the number of patients abandoning treatment altogether, new research showed Thursday.

