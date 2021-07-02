Money Talks: What’s the benefit of joining two Saccos?

Confused man

Investors become members of more than one Sacco so they can take advantage of credit facilities.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Bett Florence-Kinyatti

What you need to know:

  • If I need to borrow money for a big project, I will borrow from Sacco A.
  • If I need some quick money to, say, finance a small project or to finance an emergency, I will borrow from Sacco B.

Dear Bett,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Austin Bukenya: Feting Mwalimu Kawooya - A humble but great teacher

  2. PRIME What, dear wife, do you know about secondary anorgasmia?

  3. PRIME How best can I invest my Sh2.4m pension?

  4. Reverend who went back to African religious roots

  5. PRIME What I learnt after spending business money to buy personal property

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.